Shake Isayan, a member of the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP), said during a discussion entitled “Armenian Agenda” about the protests against the foreign and domestic policies of the current government, the effective situation in the country and the transition solutions. “First of all, in order to understand what we have to do, we have to analyze and understand what situation we are in. When we look at a trace, we understand a simple truth. Everything we have is the result of a number of factors: war, defeat, national resentment, gross mistakes of the authorities, declining living standards and, most destructively, uncertainty. And instead of recognizing this uncertainty the day before, solutions are given, I strongly believe, it goes deeper.

We must realize that today processes are taking place not only inside our country, but also around our country. The world seems to be in a state of uncertainty and conflict. And everything must be done so that the processes inside and around our country are not suddenly opposed at any stage. The opposite can be fatal for our state.

What do we have today? Many socio-economic problems. Every day we see that the situation of the people is obviously getting worse, that the anger is getting worse after the snap elections. But I think that such serious challenges will be able to overcome with honor the states that are able to calculate with a cold head.

After the contacts with the citizens, it becomes clear that they are interested in what will be offered to them after this or that process. “Only a change of government or solutions to all the problems I mentioned?” said Shake Isayan and added that after November 9, 2020, our country is facing historical changes.

The speaker emphasized that the PAP is not involved in any discussion and decision-making of the opposition and sees a smooth and effective solution to the problem in organizing early elections. “And if the government is reproduced, there is a practice in the world – two, three, four snap elections must be held until we have the ideological basis, the cold calculation that I am talking about. “Because if the problem is to change a person into another person, it will not solve all the security, socio-economic challenges we face,” said Mrs. Isayan.

Ashot HAKOBYAN