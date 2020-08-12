Shak Donetsk 4 – 1 Basel

Shakhtar Donetsk travelled into the Europa League semi- finals as their quartet of spectacular Brazilians assisted them to a thumping 4-1 win over Basel in Gelsenkirchen.

The Ukrainian attire, who won the competitors in 2009, took an early lead as Junior Moraes headed house Marlos’ corner (2) and Taison doubled their benefit after 22 minutes when his shot deflected in off Fabian Frei.

Basel were 2nd finest throughout, and they fell even more behind when Alan Patrick transformed from the charge area (75) and Dodo increased the lead with a well- taken surface with 2 minutes staying.

There was still time for a heart- warming end for Ricky van Wolfswinkel, who notched his 3rd objective because going back to the video game following a life- threatening brain condition previously this season (90 +2).

Shakhtar will play Inter Milan in their very first Europa League semi- last because 2016 on Monday with Manchester United handling Sevilla in the opposite of the make use of Sunday.

Image:

Shakhtar will hope their Brazilian contingent shimmers versus Inter Milan

