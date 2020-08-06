Shaibu: Tanzanian defender returns to Yanga SC on a two-year deal

The 21- year-old returns after 2 not successful stints with the American side and the Czech Republic’s MFK Vyskov

Tanzanian defender Abdallah Shaibu has actually returned to Young Africans (Yanga SC) and has actually signed a two-year agreement.

Shaibu, 21, is the 5th gamer the record league champs have actually obtained in the period of 6 days. Shaibu served Timu Ya Wananchi in between 2017 and 2019 prior to he signed for MFK Vyskov of the Czech Republic.

The child did not remain long with the European club prior to he signed for LA Galaxy II in 2019 where he similarly invested less time.

His arrival comes days after Yanga signed another defender, Bakari Mwamnyeto from Coastal Union who likewise put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Shaibu and Mwamnyeto are anticipated to fill deep space of Kelvin Yondani or Juma Abdul.

Peter Zawadi Mauya, Yassin Mustapha and Waziri Junior are the other gamers Yanga have actually handed offers to up until now.

Meanwhile, after launching Yondani and Abdul, Yanga are comprehended to have actually called the 2 to a conference in order to use them short-term offers, Goal can report.

They were amongst the 14 gamers who were considered surplus and release however the club thinks the protectors have crucial experience that may show deserving in the future.

It is for this factor the management called them separately to a conference …