Shai Hope interview: Headingley heroics ‘still sinking in’ for West Indies batsman | Cricket News





West Indies’ Shai Hope celebrates scoring back-to-back centuries in the Headingley Test against England 36 months ago

Shai Hope is a history maker – but has received times when that he wondered whether he would ensure it is at all.

The West Indies star, 26, became the very first man in the game to score two centuries in the same first-class match at Headingley as he inspired his side to a win over England on their 2017 tour.

But those tons were Hope’s first in international cricket’s longest form so when he went into that Leeds clash he averaged under 19 from 11 games and had struck just a solitary fifty.

“If I said no, I’d be lying,” the right-hander told Sky Sports when asked whether he ever endured fears he’d not succeed at Test level.

“If you aren’t getting those big scores that you know you will get there is likely to be some level of doubt.

“But it’s all about self-belief, believing you can do it at this level. I think it’s about sticking to it as long as you can and something will happen for you.”

Hope’s perseverance paid off in Yorkshire 36 months ago – an initial 147 helped West Indies carve out a lead of 169 on first innings, while his unbeaten 118 then steered them for their target of 322 because they rallied from their innings thrashing in the series opener at Edgbaston per week earlier.

Captain Jason Holder embraces man-of-the-match Hope at Headingley

“Honestly, it’s still sinking in,” said Hope, area of the West Indies side that may take on England again in the three-Test #raisethebat series, which begins at The Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

“I was just focused on the team. Yes, it’s a record, yes, it’s history but at the end of the day I was more pleased with the win than my own performance.”

The frustration for Hope is that those Headingley hundreds remain his only tons in Test cricket – typically 25.51 in 19 Tests since his superb showing at Leeds perhaps not doing justice to his talent.

We’re trying to restore memories of Headingley and acquire the psychology right. We are drawing on that. The Test match before Headingley we were horrible and that seems to be that way most times we go on tour. West Indies head coach Phil Simmons

The Barbadian cannot put his finger on his recent Test struggles but has been boosted by his form in one-day internationals, along with his average of 52.20 an all-time record for a West Indies batsman.

“I can’t say yes as if I knew the answer then I’d be scoring a lot more runs!” added Hope when quizzed on his recent not enough Test runs.

Has the expectation now on him played on his mind? “Yes and no. There is always likely to be pressure when you are playing for the whole region and folks look up for you and wish to see you do well.

Hope averages over 50 in one-day international cricket

“I don’t believe it is a bad thing, I do believe it’s something you have to relish. I make an effort to use it to my advantage out at the center.

“It just so happens that I have been a lot more successful in one-day cricket but I want to transfer that into the longest format. Hopefully I can do that in this series.”

Hope is confident that when he and his fellow batsmen can offer the runs, then the West Indies bowlers have the pace to rattle England, naming one member of the squad among the quickest bowlers he has withstood in his career and another as a tremendous prospect.

Chemar Holder in action in West Indies warm-up game

Shannon Gabriel may be the fastest I’ve faced, along side Oshane Thomas [who is in England as one of West Indies’ reserves for the series],” said Hope.

“Our guys all bowl over 90mph, all have the fireworks. Shannon looks pretty sharp, back again to his normal self, which can be nice to see. I do believe his break [after ankle surgery last year] was a positive for him.

“Chemar Holder, too, is an exciting young fast bowler,” Hope added of his 22-year-old Barbados team-mate, the most prolific seamer in last season’s West Indies Championship with 36 wickets at 18.91.

“Very skilful, knows what he is trying to do – he has the smarts to go along with his fast bowling and can actually work up some steam.

“I am happy to see him here and hope he can continue. He has a very bright future ahead of him.”

We actually played at the same club for a couple of games, Pickwick – we all know each other pretty much. We have a good relationship and I will be looking forward to facing him. He chose to play for England – that’s his choice and I will be happy for him as a friend. Shai Hope on fellow Barbadian Jofra Archer

West Indies have headed to England as Wisden Trophy holders for initially since 2009 by dint of their 2-1 victory over Joe Root’s men in the Caribbean in early 2019.

Hope feels the impending series is really a “perfect opportunity” for his side to end a run of 32 years without a series win in England – the tourists recording two draws and six straight series defeats since the Viv Richards-captained side trounced the hosts 4-0 in 1988 – despite batsmen Shimron Hetmyer and Darren Bravo and all-rounder Keemo Paul opting out from the tour over coronavirus concerns.

Hope expects West Indies to give a powerful account of themselves against England

“Everyone in the group is excited to be playing high-intensity cricket again – we are raring to go and showcase our skills and win the series,” added Hope. “It’s 32 years since we won a string here and that added motivation will push us even more. This is a perfect opportunity for us.

“Everyone is improving. We have gelled as a team and Jason [Holder] has done a good job as captain. We want to carry on that. We want to progress the rankings but there’s only one way you can do that.

“We will miss [Hetmyer, Bravo and Paul] and what they bring on and off the field but it’s about West Indies winning and never a particular player winning. We need to do whatever we can to really make the team win.”

I love the crowd and the atmosphere the fans bring so it is likely to take some getting used to. But it’s the same for both teams. The first day of this first Test is going to have a different vibe and be some challenge but I don’t think it’ll make motivation harder. Shai Hope on playing a Test series behind closed doors

England have proved formidable in the home over the past few years, going unbeaten in Test series independently turf since Sri Lanka won 1-0 in 2014.

Hope said: “We know England are very difficult to beat, especially in the home. We acknowledge that, we’ve done our research and made sure we’ve got every thing in place to combat what they throw at us.

“I think our win in the home in 2019 will play a big part, England can come at us a lot more. That win in the Caribbean was a large boost for us but [trying to win here] will give us an extra push.”

West Indies have been holed up at Emirates Old Trafford since arriving in England in June but are actually at The Ageas Bowl – and Hope can not wait for top-level international cricket to resume.

Hope scored a half-century on day among West Indies’ opening warm-up in Manchester

“It has been pretty smooth. From the time we got off the aircraft in Manchester everything has been put in place for us to be as safe as and secure as possible, so I must definitely commend the work the ECB has done,” said Hope about remaining in a biosecure environment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have been together a lot, played a bit of dominoes, listened to music and had a laugh – but it’s only a matter of time before we get out and do what we really came to do.”

And what they really stumbled on do is beat England.

