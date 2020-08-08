Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Newest Member of Converse Hoops

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander revealed today that he’s linked with Converse Hoops, signing up with Kelly Oubre, Natasha Cloud and Draymond Green on the still-expanding lineup.

“I show the kids that no matter where you come from, anything is possible,” he stated in a brand name brand-new video that launched today.

Just 4 days far from turning 22, Gilgeous-Alexander has actually currently made a nationwide name for himself. After a strong novice season with the LA Clippers, he’s made a declaration in his sophomore project by dropping an average of almost 20 points a night and assisting the Thunder remain firmly in the playoff race out west. His distinct speed on the flooring makes him a hard cover.

And his eye for distinct style makes him the preferred over on LeagueFits.

“I’m a guy that wants to stand out, be different from the pack,” he stated.

And now the Canadian- born, Kentucky Wildcat item is making the relocation from Nike to Converse where he’ll be offered liberty to artistically reveal himself through tennis shoes and style.

Stay tuned for more.

479