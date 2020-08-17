Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Covers KICKS 23

Just a little perseverance. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander moves with simply a bit more grace than everybody else does. He’s on his own time, on and off the court. He’s constantly been that method.

“That was the way I grew up and was raised,” Gilgeous-Alexander informsKICKS “To be different and be yourself no matter what or who says anything about you. Just be yourself. That was something that was instilled in me very early. From my parents to the people I’ve been around, it’s always been about being yourself. Individuality, and influencing the world through that. The biggest thing is don’t be afraid to be yourself. Follow your heart. Just be who you are. And go about life that way.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is the current ballplayer to sign withConverse Hoops The Hamilton, Ontario, native and second-year professional chosen to leap from the Swoosh to Converse and take the roadway less taken a trip. It might make all the distinction.

