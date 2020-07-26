Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah shine in Pakistan warm-up game | Cricket News





Shaheen Afridi took 3 wickets on day 3 of Pakistan’s intra-squad warm-up match in Derby

Pakistan’s front-line rate attack impressed on the 3rd day of the last arranged intra-squad match at the Incora County Ground in Derby.

SCORECARD

Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah each took 3 wickets, while Mohammad Abbas bowled throughout the early morning and yielded just 20 runs.

It was motivating for the travelers, 10 days out from the very first Test versus England, although enigma over the batting stay with Abid Ali and captain Azhar Ali stopping working for a 2nd time in the match.

Fawad Alam top-scored with 43 for Team White, who led by 85 after being bowled out for 198 and, at the close, Team Green were 133 -3, 48 in front.

After losing all however 7 overs of day 2, it was a relief for the travelers to see spots of blue sky over the ground when play started on time with Abbas starting an unbroken spell of 12 overs.

The previous Leicestershire quick bowler provided a practical demonstration in control with his ruthless precision adding to the success of Naseem and Afridi.

1st Test: August 5-9, Emirates Old Trafford

second Test: August 13-17, The Ageas Bowl

3rd Test, Augus: 21-25, The Ageas Bowl

His one success came when Alam, who is a prospect for next week’s opening Test, was beaten by a full-length, swinging shipment that plucked out middle stump.

Abbas was definitely the choice of the attack with Naseem and Afridi both battling with their line sometimes although they were much better after lunch when the innings rapidly folded.

Naseem made it through the defences of Kashif Bhatti and Usman Shinwari, who were both reversed by swing, while late away motion discovered the edge of Sohail Khan’s bat.

Imran Khan clipped Afridi to brief mid-wicket, leaving Imam, who retired injured when he was struck on the left hand on the first day, unbeaten on 41 from 140 balls, which might make a case for his addition at Manchester.

Certainly openers Abid and Shan Masood have actually looked far from convincing in this game with both losing out on a huge rating to seal their location following first-innings failures.

Abid, who made one on the very first day, dealt with 42 balls for 16 however in the last over prior to tea, fell throughout the crease and was lbw to Faheem Ashraf.

Abid Ali was dismissed for 16 as his battles continued

Masood was terribly dropped at 2nd slip off Sohail on 28, among a variety of catches that have actually decreased in the cordon in this game, however was bowled by Imran, one far from a half century.

That combined the travelers’ finest 2 batsmen who had actually both made runs in recently’s warm-up match with Azhar scoring a century and Babar Azam 58.

But they had actually made just 38 in between them in this game so it was very important they hung out in the middle and both used themselves after tea.

They included 55 in 22 overs with couple of issues and were close to seeing out the day up until Azhar played just half forward to Sohail and was lbw for 28 from 91 balls.

At stumps, Azam was unbeaten on 25 and will aim to make a substantial rating on the last day although the projection is for more rain in Derby on Monday.