Shad Gaspard’s Wife Pays Tribute To The WWE Star Following His Tragic Death

The wife of WWE star Shad Gaspard has actually damaged her silence on his tragic death.

On Thursday, Siliana Gaspard required to Instagram to say thanks to followers for their assistance throughout this terrible time. Alongside an image of her hubby wading in the sea, she wrote:

“Aryeh, myself and the Gaspard and Chittick families would like to take this time to thank everyone for their prayers and support, as we mourn the terrible loss of our beloved Shad… Shad was our whole world and we were his. There are not enough words to describe what he means to all of us. He was our heart, our soul, our protector, our warrior. He was a bright force of nature, who brought joy to many through his joyous and gracious nature.”

The blog post proceeded:

“The outpouring of love from Shad’s friends, colleagues and fans has meant more to us than you can even imagine. We’d like to once again thank the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their efforts. Shad was and will always be our real life super hero. I love you more, my love ❤️ -Proudly, Siliana Gaspard.”

So, so heartbreaking.

As we reported, the professional athlete was swimming with his boy, Aryeh, over the weekend break off the coastline of Southern California when they obtained captured in a hole present. When lifeguards swam out, Shad supposedly informed them to rescue Aryeh initially. Although the 10- year-old kid was offered safety and security, Shad was however missing out on when lifeguards returned to obtain him.

A search event was developed to assist discover the wrestler, and also at the time, Siliana created on Instagram she was still holding out hope that Shad would certainly return house securely, sharing:

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad… Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad.”

Unfortunately, Shad’s body was located in Venice Beach on Wednesday at around 1: 30 am. His friends and family were out recognizing the WWE star hrs later on– consisting of fellow WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, that created on Instagram:

“This one hurts. Great guy. My deepest condolences and love to Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family. Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing lifeguards to save his 10yr old son first. That’s the love of a father. This is a tough one to process. Love and light to Shad’s family. And your warrior spirit lives on through your son.”

Our hearts head out to Shad’s liked ones throughout this hard time.