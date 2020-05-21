Shad Gaspard’s wife breaks silence after former WWE superstar is found dead on Venice Beach

“Shad was our whole world and we were his,” Siliana Gaspard mentioned in a press release. “There are not enough words to describe what he means to all of us. He was our heart, our soul, our protector, our warrior. He was a bright force of nature, who brought joy to many through his joyous and gracious nature.”
She mentioned the “outpouring of love” from associates, colleagues and followers world wide “has meant more to us than you can even imagine.”
“Shad was and will always be our real life super hero,” she mentioned.
Gaspard, 39, went missing on Sunday after he had been swimming in close by Marina Del Rey along with his 10-year-old son Aryeh. The two had gotten caught in a rip present, lifeguards mentioned.
Aryeh was rescued, however Gaspard’s physique was unable to be positioned till it was found on Venice Beach early Wednesday morning, one week after Los Angeles County reopened its seashores.
The seashores, which now allow bodily actions corresponding to operating, swimming and strolling, had been closed as a way to fight the unfold of the novel coronavirus.
A Twitter account for the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Lifeguard Division said they carried out 452 ocean rescues the weekend Gaspard went lacking — marking “a busy weekend at the beach.”
Gaspard is greatest identified for being a member of the wrestling crew Cryme Tyme with fellow WWE star JTG, which debuted in 2006. After leaving WWE in 2010, he pursued an performing profession and has appeared within the movies “Think Like a Man Too” and “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time,” according to IMDb.