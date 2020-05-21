Shad Gaspard’s wife breaks silence after former WWE superstar is found dead on Venice Beach

“Shad was our whole world and we were his,” Siliana Gaspard mentioned in a press release. “There are not enough words to describe what he means to all of us. He was our heart, our soul, our protector, our warrior. He was a bright force of nature, who brought joy to many through his joyous and gracious nature.”

She mentioned the “outpouring of love” from associates, colleagues and followers world wide “has meant more to us than you can even imagine.”

“Shad was and will always be our real life super hero,” she mentioned.