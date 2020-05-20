Shad Gaspard’s body discovered, three days after he went missing

A passerby noticed a body that had washed ashore on Venice Beach, and notified police.

“The decedent was identified as Shad Gaspard,” police mentioned. His members of the family have been notified.

“When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea,” the division mentioned.

The boy was rescued.

The US Coast Guard, Los Angeles County lifeguards and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department all appeared for the swimmer, mentioned Trina Schrader, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s division. The search was suspended Tuesday afternoon.

Gaspard is greatest identified for being a member of the wrestling crew Cryme Tyme with fellow WWE star JTG, which debuted in 2006.

After leaving WWE in 2010, he pursued an appearing profession and has appeared within the movies “Think Like a Man Too” and “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time .

CNN has requested remark from representatives for the Gaspard household.