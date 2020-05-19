Shad Gaspard Shared Touching Video at Beach with Son Days Before Going Missing

This is heartbreaking– Shad Gaspard was hanging at the beach with his son and also shared just how honored he really felt concerning life … simply days before the previous WWE celebrity went missing throughout a swim with his child.
Gaspard uploaded a couple of pictures of his 10- year-old child– along with a clip of them strolling with each other by the sea– on May 6, and also created … “Love the life I built for my self and my family.”
It’s rather clear … Shad and also his son appreciate investing some high quality time with each other at the beach.
Sadly, as TMZ Sports initially reported … Gaspard went missing Sunday mid-day after he and also his child were amongst a team of swimmers that obtained captured in a solid hole present at Venice Beach in L.A.
Lifeguards had the ability to save the child after Shad guided them to his son initially, yet the 39- year-old ex-pro wrestler apparently immersed after a wave collapsed on him … and also hasn’t been seen because.
Officials are still combing the location trying to find Gaspard, and also shared an image of him taken previously in the day in hopes he will certainly be located.