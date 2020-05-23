Shad Gaspard Memorial Held at Venice Beach

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard was honored Friday throughout a sundown memorial at the positioning the place he tragically died.

Shad’s spouse, Siliana, invited a lot of family and friends, together with a few of his many followers, to pay homage the place the beloved star drowned final weekend, after heroically directing lifeguards to assist his 10-year-old son out of the churning waters of Venice Beach. Shad’s physique was discovered three days later.