Shaadi.com Removes Controversial Skin Colour Search Filter After Criticism

Shaadi.com – the favorite matrimonial web site – has removed a controversial skin colour search filter after facing backlash from people across social networking platforms. The ‘skin colour’ filter, since the name suggests, allowed users to search potential partners on the platform based on the colour of their skin. The protest against this feature had also gained momentum after an online petition was launched earlier in the day in June. Shaadi.com in a tweet on June 11 had announced the removal of the filter. Gadgets 360 can be able to confirm the removal of the search filter from the platform.

The petition from the search feature on Shaadi.com was started by US-based, Hetal Lakhani via Change.org. In her petition on line, Lakhani had stated, “We demand that Shaadi.com must permanently remove its skin colour filter to prevent users from selectively searching for matches based on their preferred skin colour.”

Speaking more in regards to the online petition, Lakhani told BBC that she found about the filter through a user on a Facebook group. She adds that her petition against Shaadi.com’ search feature received over 1,500 signatures within 14 hours.

” I was really shocked because a company usually has a social responsibility… I wanted to tackle this in a way that could make a difference,” the report citing Lakhani adds.

Shaadi.com responds

Similarly, Shaadi.com faced heat from several users on Twitter.

In a reaction to a tweet regarding the feature, the company stated that the filter “doesn’t have any implication on the matchmaking.” However, it had been a “blind spot,” and the feature has been removed, the company adds.

The issue came underneath the spotlight amid anti-racism protests across the world that has been triggered by the death of George Floyd in the US last month. Recently, Snapchat also faced a backlash from users after it added a Juneteenth filter that has been considered racist. The company had then issued an apology and removed the Lens.

