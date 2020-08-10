SF30 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Controller with Joysticks Rumble Vibration Gamepad for Nintendo Switch Mac PC Android Windows macOS Steam



The SF30 Pro is a fully featured retro controller.

It boasts a full button set with clickable joysticks, rumble vibration,

motion controls, wireless bluetooth, rechargeable battery,

home and screen shot buttons, and a USB-C connector.

Not to mention a proper d-pad.

8Bitdo controllers are designed to be as versatile as possible with each of your modern devices.

Easily pair your controller as an X-input or D-input device via bluetooth.

You can even use it as a wired USB controller with the included USB cable.

We’re regularly updating the firmware with new system compatibility like the

Nintendo Switch, Raspberry Pi, Retron5 and more.

Special Features :

Rumble vibration

Motion controls

Turbo function

USB-C

Support: Android, Windows, Steam, Nintendo Switch,Mac OS, iPhone, iPad, Samsung Note II,

Galaxy series, Android Pad, Windows XP, vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 etc.

Controller Mode:X-input, D-input, Mac mode, Nintendo Switch mode

Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth 4.0 and USB-C

Charge: USB port

Package contains:

1 X SF30 Pro

1 X USB-C cable

1 X Instruction manual

Please download and update the firmware on your 8Bitdo pad Manually and then sync it to your Switch

