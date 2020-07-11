SF Giants’ Buster Posey receives support from manager Gabe Kapler after opting out of 2020 season

SF GIANTS’ BUSTER POSEY OPTS OUT OF 2020 PANDEMIC-SHORTENED BASEBALL SEASON

“These babies, being as fragile as they are for the next four months minimum, this wasn’t ultimately that difficult a decision for me,” Posey said. “From a baseball standpoint, it was a tough decision. From a family standpoint and feeling like I’m making a decision to protect our children, I think it was relatively easy.”

While sour social media users didn’t accept Posey’s decision, Kapler stepped in and shot the naysayers down.

“Talent in isolation doesn’t make a leader. Buster speaks thoughtfully, backs up his words with his actions and does so while maintaining his convictions and integrity all while putting people at ease. Our entire camp is thrilled for Buster and his family,” Kapler tweeted.

ATHLETICS’ MATT CHAPMAN ON HAVING NO FANS IN STADIUM: ‘IT JUST PLAYS TO THE ADVANTAGE’

Posey is one of probably the most prominent players to decide never to play. He said that he and his wife had tried adopting children for a long time without success. He said they even had a child for a few days only to have the birth parents change their mind at the final minute.

“If these babies hadn’t been born right now and weren’t premature I probably would be playing,” that he said. “I do think it’s very much an individual decision because we’re all trying to decipher information that’s changing rapidly.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Posey played in 114 games last season. He hit .257 with seven home runs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.