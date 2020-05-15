Seychelles island bans cruise ships from visiting until 2022

The Seychelles archipelago off the coast of East Africa within the Indian Ocean has introduced it won’t be permitting cruise ships to port until 2022 over fears of the coronavirus.

Didier Dogley, the nation’s minister for tourism, civil aviation, ports and marine, stated the ban is efficient instantly and can proceed by the top of 2021, the information outlet Seychelles Nation reported.

The ban will block cruise vessels from docking at its Port Victoria.

Though the islands have plenty of industries relying on tourism, the nation’s authorities has stepped in to make sure these companies can climate the COVID-19 pandemic with monetary assist, the outlet reported.

The transfer comes as a solution to reduce a potential second wave of coronavirus instances, of which the island nation solely has 11 reported positives and no deaths.

Though the Seychelles shouldn’t be the most important port for cruise ships, different extra widespread locations are additionally instituting prolonged bans on visits.

The Cayman Islands within the Caribbean has closed its port by a minimum of September, The Points Guy reported.

“I don’t think that we’re going to see cruise vessels back in Grand Cayman [in the] second [quarter], third quarter or fourth quarter, to be quite honest,” tourism minister Moses Kirkconnell told the Cayman Compass.

In associated information, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, two of the world’s greatest cruise strains, introduced final week that they’d be extending the “pauses” of their operations by a minimum of the top of the summer time season. Holland America, in the meantime, has prolonged some cancellations into the autumn.

Fox News’ Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.