“Garik Galeyan has not been charged with hitting a bottle, he has been charged, I quote, ‘pulling him out of his uniform to cause physical pain.’ In other words, it turns out that the physical pain was caused by the uniform. We will now mediate for the uniform to be recognized as a victim.

We will also challenge the entire General Military Investigation Department, including the 4th garrison unit, as the parents of the killed servicemen were sexually abused yesterday and even tried to hit their parents in our presence in this building. So, no investigator in this building can be impartial, impartial and conduct an objective investigation, as the whole investigator is involved in beatings and squabbles. “We will challenge the entire investigative body,” said the lawyer Vahan Hovhannisyan:

As for Garik Galeyan’s arrest, according to the lawyer. “Galeyan was arrested on the basis of the investigator’s decision to appear in court, that is, to be detained, although no such decision has been made yet. I mention once again that the prosecutor’s office has a chance to show will and courage and to reverse that illegal decision, at least to change the means of escape…

Galeyan has been staged 5 times, 4 stents were placed 2 weeks ago, Galeyan’s wife is 7 months pregnant, Galeyan himself is a participant in the 44-day war, wounded, operated. In such circumstances, even in the case of the most serious accusation, the body conducting the proceedings had to analyze several times, come to the relevant conclusions, and then decide whether to take him into custody or not. ”

Gohar HAKOBYAN