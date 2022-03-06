“Today, there are various comments about advertising, in which the sexualization of the product never gives way,” says psychologist Saten Grigoryan.

According to the latter, the psychoanalytic approach has a great place in today’s advertising strategies, particularly in those advertisements in which there is a sexualization of the product. Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalytic theory, believed that a person’s activity depends on his instinctual impulses, especially sexual instincts, which are best used in the advertising market.

Product sexualization helps to draw attention to the given ad, to gain visibility. Such ads emphasize bright colors, symbols – puffy, half-open lips, expressive breasts, slender legs, etc. Saten Grigoryan mentions. “Apart from attracting attention, such advertisements contain a number of gender issues, flooded with sexist elements. “Ads flooded with gender issues can also cause inferiority complex, as not all women have a slender body, ideal skin, and a trendy appearance, which in turn stimulates an increase in the number of plastic surgeries.”

According to human rights activist Zaruhi Hovhannisyan, a member of the Coalition Against Violence Against Women, the Armenian advertising market is quite discriminatory, stereotyped, and unilaterally presents the roles of women and men. According to him, a woman’s body is often commercialized, identifying with the product being sold ․ “One of the most serious problems in modern advertising is the negative impact of the notions of ‘beauty’ or ‘perfection’. “They always emphasize the physical beauty of a woman, ignoring other features, make us think that the main purpose of a woman’s life is to be well-groomed, to put on make-up, to please men, to run to the shops to buy new clothes, perfumes and jewelry.” According to her, all this has a harmful effect, especially among teenage girls, young women, who try in every way to look like the characters depicted in the advertisement, to run by the imposed standards of beauty, to buy the clothes and jewelry that are advertised.

The human rights activist adds that TV commercials often have a big impact on children, creating role models. “Researchers claim that the more children watch television, the more likely they are to have sexist perceptions of traditional male-female roles. Boys will show aggressive behavior, and girls will be too focused on their appearance. “All of this contributes to gender-based violence and inequality between women and men.”

According to Mariam Mughdusyan, an artist and founder of the Mughdusian Center for the Arts, a woman’s body is often portrayed in the media, taking into account the content of advertisements that are often seen on the air. “In fact, the reasons are deeply rooted in the society, especially in the patriarchal (patriarchal) society, which brings many consequences in terms of materializing a woman’s body.”

According to the psychologist, the sexualization of the product is used everywhere, even in the most incredible advertisements, from women’s accessories to advertisements for animals or apartments. Advertising texts hint at everything that is not recommended to be heard or seen before the age of 16. The advertiser sometimes manages to sexualize a product that would not even cross a person’s mind. Such a context can become an erotic plot in which the advertised product is displayed. This comparison or context may remain in the human subconscious for a very long time, even when the product has long since ceased to be advertised. Mariam Mughdusyan mentions that a woman’s body is used to sell advertising products.

Advertisers often order or produce ads that will help them consume the product quickly. “The roots of this must be sought in public perceptions. There is demand, supply is created. “It is also necessary to reflect on what kind of products the society is trying to consume. Sometimes we can see a woman with a beautiful appearance, for example, in a drink advertisement. Thus, distant associations are created that a man who drinks such a drink can have such a beautiful woman by his side. And this can be seen in the case of other advertisements. “

Advertising specialist Diana Martirosyan says that if a woman is objectified in advertising, then there is a demand for it. woman is presented as a seductive character ․ “In general, commercials are made taking into account the demand.”

Separating the print և broadcast media, human rights activist Zaruhi Hovhannisyan notes that, for example, in magazines a woman’s body is used more as a sex object ․ They can, for example, use the body of a half-naked woman with a bottle of brandy to advertise a drink. For example, advertisements in broadcast media create the image of a housewife stuck in everyday life ․ “A woman, a mother who is in the kitchen or shopping. A woman’s consumer behavior is directly related to a man in a masculine position who financially provides for a woman ․ The latter, in turn, spends that money with pleasure. The image of women as beauty, sex objects, the use of body fragments, the subordination of a woman, the woman shopping և housewife ․ These are all the roles that women can play in advertising. ”

Referring to the reduction of discriminatory-stereotypical representation of gender roles in the Armenian advertising market, the human rights activist notes that active steps should be taken against sexism, stereotypes and discrimination, as advertisements are “harmful” and “beneficial” interference in people’s mentality. So far, their harmful effects are visible, as the latter reinforce the existing stereotypes. However, advertisements can have the effect of breaking stereotypes and changing the mindset of the public. This must be done through stricter legislation, as well as through education and information.

Hasmik ANDREASYAN

YSU Faculty of Journalism, 4th year