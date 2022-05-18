Fetal sex-selective abortions. This is a problem that is very important for Armenia in recent decades. As a result, thousands of unborn girls are born each year, simply because Armenian families traditionally prefer boys.

Aysor.am correspondent talked about the current statistics of selective abortions with Aida Sargsyan, Chief Specialist of the Maternal and Reproductive Department of the Department of Maternal and Child Health of the Ministry of Health.

According to the specialist, sex-selective abortions have been a challenge for Armenia for many years, but the current statistics show that there is a positive dynamic lately.

Aida Sargsyan reminded that the biologically normal sex ratio is 102-106 boys for every 100 girls.

“The deviation of this ratio has become obvious in Armenia since the 1990s, it reached its peak in 2000, when 120 boys were born for every 100 girls. In 2008-2012 we had a ratio of 115 boys for every 100 girls.

According to the data of 2021, 108.6 boys were born for every 100 girls. “This is considered a rather positive dynamic not only at the regional level, but also at the global level,” said the specialist of the Ministry of Justice, noting that such statistics could be achieved in Armenia as a result of large-scale measures of international and local organizations.

According to Aida Sargsyan, the awareness-raising events were aimed not only at the general public, but also at the medical staff.

“Currently, together with the UN Population Fund, we will try to train doctors through training so that they can provide appropriate advice to women to avoid selective abortions,” said our interlocutor.

PS According to the UN Population Fund, 1500-2000 girls are not born in Armenia every year due to sex-selective abortions. Instead, more than 1,700 boys are born. According to UN forecasts, about 93,000 girls will not be born in Armenia by 2060.

To be continued

