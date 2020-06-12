Sewage systems will be monitored across the UK to detect new outbreaks of coronavirus

Data gathered will also feed into the Covid-19 Alert System produced by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC).

It was once reported that the centre would be in charge of “setting the new Covid-19 Alert level to communicate the current level of risk clearly to the public”, according to government documents, from level one — if you have no Covid-19 in the UK — to level five if you have “a material risk of healthcare services being overwhelmed”.

The monitoring of sewage is being coordinated by Defra, the Environment Agency and the JBC, working closely with water companies and the Universities of Bangor, Edinburgh, Bath and Newcastle.

In Scotland, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency have begun analysis of the first samples of waste water provided by Scottish Water, coordinating the use the Scottish Government’s Centre of Expertise for Waters, the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute and Health Protection Scotland.

In Wales, several of options to support specific waste water monitoring projects are increasingly being assessed, which will complement the UK programme to aid Covid-19 surveillance.

Further details are anticipated to be released as the work develops.