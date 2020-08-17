Sevilla vs Man Utd player ratings | Football News





Luuk De Jong’s winner sent out Sevilla into the Europa League last at the cost of Manchester United

Who took the headings and who was below-par as Sevilla beat Manchester United to reach the Europa League last?

United discovered themselves on the losing side for a 3rd semi-final in a row this season with a 2-1 defeat in Germany, as objectives from Suso and Luuk De Jong finished the turn-around after Bruno Fernandes’ early charge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were made to rue a string of missed out on possibilities in either half – so who were the star entertainers on either side, and who gets the blame for United’s difficult night?

Sevilla

Yassine Bounou – 8

Produced a string of great conserves in either half to keep Sevilla in the video game, primarily versusAnthony Martial Without him, there would …