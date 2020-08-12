Sevilla hero Bounou shifts focus to Manchester United game

After assisting Los Nervionenses beat Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Morocco worldwide is looking forward to the semis versus the Red Devils

Yassine Bounou has actually now turned his attention to Sunday’s Europa League semi-final encounter with Manchester United.

The 29- year-old who is on loan from Girona was among his side’s heroes as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at the MSV-Arena

Bounou’s most significant minute was when he conserved Raul Jimenez’s first-half charge which showed definitive for the Spaniards prior to Lucas Ocampos headed house 2 minutes from full-time to warranty success.

In the procedure, he ended up being the 2nd African to conserve a charge in the Europa League considering that Algeria’s Rais M’bolhi for CSKA Sofia versus Porto in December 2010.

Having conserved Raul Jimenez’s charge, #Sevilla‘s Yassine Bounou ends up being the 2nd African to conserve a charge in the @EuropaLeague considering that Rais M’bolhi (Algeria) for CSKA Sofia versus Porto in December2010 pic.twitter.com/Wba0O4BFU6 — Shina Oludare &#x 1f1f3; &#x 1f1ec; (@sportingshina)August 11, 2020

Following this outcome, they will now square up versus the Red Devils– who beat Copenhagen 1-0 after extra-time on Tuesday – in their mission to reach the competition’s last.

While applauding his group for a task well done, the goalkeeper specified that Sevilla are now …