Sevilla captain Navas highlights greatest Man Utd threat ahead of Europa League semi-final

The previous Manchester City gamer is completely conscious of what the Red Devils are capable of

Manchester United’s speed is something Sevilla need to beware of heading into their Europa League semi-final, according to captain JesusNavas

Navas invested 4 seasons betting Manchester City in between spells at Sevilla and is no complete stranger to the RedDevils

While the Spaniard has actually worried Julen Lopetegui’s side need to remain concentrated on themselves, he did keep in mind that United’s fast assaulters might trigger Sevilla issues as the club targets a 6th Europa League crown.

” I have actually bet them a number of times. I remember the enthusiasm surrounding the[Manchester derby from my time at Manchester City] I was fortunate sufficient to appear in some truly unique video games and those were good times,” Navas informed UEFA.com.

“We understand they are difficult challengers and it’ll be hard. We’re clear about what we need to do and are concentrated on what we need to do at every phase of the video game. Let’s hope we can head out and win the match.

“In terms of their private gamers, they have actually got some fast gamers up top who threaten. We’re concentrating on ourselves and understanding what we need to carry out in each video game– and, especially, keeping one’s cool when essential and after that assaulting at speed.

“The crucial thing is that we enter into [Sunday’s …