Sevilla 2 – 1 Man Utd

Manchester United will be delegated rue a string of missed out on opportunities as they were beaten 2-1 by Sevilla in the Europa League semi- finals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were hoping it would be 3rd time fortunate in a semi- last after being knocked out in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last 4 previously this season, however an absence of cutting edge and protective mistakes cost them as soon as again.

They made the perfect start though when Bruno Fernandes (9) transformed from the area after Marcus Rashford was fouled byDiego Carlos But previous Liverpool winger Suso (27) levelled things up with a tap- in throughout an amusing very first half.

2– Including both their quarter- last triumph over FC København and their match with Sevilla this evening, Manchester United had 46 shots, with 21 striking the target; nevertheless, the Red Devils handled simply 2 objectives from the charge area in those matches.

United had a string of opportunities after the break to re- take the lead – Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Fernandes and Rashford all going close – however spent for these misses out on when Luuk de Jong (78) tapped house late on after some bad safeguarding from Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka

