Severe weather threat for Central US as heavy rain lingers on Gulf Coast, Saharan dust to arrive

Heavy rain and maybe some localized flash flooding is feasible throughout the western and central portion of the Gulf Coast, together with the Houston space.

SAHARAN DUST PLUME DRIFTS TOWARD US AS DOLLY WEAKENS OVER ATLANTIC; HEAVY RAIN THREAT FOR GULF COAST

Dry circumstances will transfer in as properly as hotter temperatures this weekend.

Saharan dust cloud arrives

The Saharan dust will proceed to transfer into the Gulf Coast over the following few days.

It’s one of the crucial spectacular layers of dust we’ve ever seen shifting into the U.S, and the outcomes might be hazy skies, decreased visibility and poor air high quality.

However, on the optimistic aspect, of us might be ready to see some deeper oranges and reds as the solar units due to dust particles within the environment.

Severe weather threat in Northern Plains, Midwest

Strong to extreme thunderstorms might be doable alongside a chilly entrance charging throughout the Northern Plains on Thursday, after which into the Midwest and Great Lakes Friday.

Damaging winds and hail are the largest threats from these storms.

Isolated tornadoes may also be doable. The area has seen a number of bouts of extreme weather this month, together with three tornadoes that touched down in northwest Minnesota final Thursday.

SUMMER HEAT LOOKS TO STICK AROUND THROUGH SEPTEMBER FOR MOST OF US, WORSENING DROUGHT CONDITIONS OUT WEST

NWS Grand Forks warning coordination meteorologist Gregory Gust told the Grand Forks Herald that the world of northern North Dakota and Minnesota have a tendency to see essentially the most tornadoes in June, July, and August.

Temperatures forward of the entrance might be 5-10 levels above common.

Dangerous warmth in California lingers by Saturday

The scorching weather that is been baking the West Coast all week is sticking round just a few extra days.

Heat advisories stay posted for parts of Central and Northern California, the place temperatures are also properly above common by the following a number of days.

Temperatures as a lot as 10 to 15 levels above regular will be anticipated within the inside valleys of California.

