Severe weather possible across Midwest as wildfire threat simmers out West

Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will undoubtedly be possible, combined with the danger of flash flooding where pockets of heavy rain accumulate.

The greatest risk of severe weather is from elements of Kansas across Nebraska in to northwest Iowa, Minnesota, and northern Wisconsin.

Ahead of the cold front fueling the storms, temperatures are hot with humidity, allowing heat indices (feels like) temperatures to rise to the 90-100 degree range.

Heat advisories have been in effect across the Midwest and Great Lakes on Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop several degrees Thursday, specially across the Upper Midwest.

This system fueling the severe storms will move into the Great Lakes by Thursday.

In terms of other precipitation on Wednesday, a stalled front alongside an area of low pressure will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms stretching from Texas into the Southeast.

Wildfire threat continues out West

Fire danger remains on top of Wednesday over parts of the Interior West and the Rockies with ongoing breezy conditions and low humidity.

Red flag warnings have been in effect for portions of Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming.