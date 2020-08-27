Severe weather in US: Over 100 million people threatened

New York City, Newark, and Hartford, Connecticut, are under a level 3 of 5 severe danger Thursday.

Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Detroit, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and Providence, Rhode Island, are all under a level 2 danger.

The peak timeline for these storms will be late afternoon through the night hours.

“Widely scattered to scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop by late afternoon over the northern High Plains,” the SPC highlights. In this location, conditions will agree with for destructive winds and hail. In some cases, that hail might possibly go beyond the size of golf balls or perhaps swimming pool balls.

Additional severe storms from Hurricane Laura Hurricane Laura is likewise producing a different risk for severe storms throughout theSoutheast Damaging winds and flooding stay the most prevalent issue, however twisters are likewise a danger. A twister watch has actually been released for Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi up until 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. EDT). Additional counties might require to be included as the risk shifts. Tornadoes are more common with tropical systems making landfall in the Gulf of Mexico compared to storms in the Atlantic. Laura produced 2 twister reports Wednesday, however a bigger number is possibleThursday This is since the risk for twisters is not restricted to the shoreline or to the …

