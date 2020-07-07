Severe thunderstorms target Northern Plains as critical fire danger lingers out West

By
Jackson Delong
-

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) says that the enhanced danger of severe storms is possible across Montana and into the western portions of the Dakotas.

FIREFIGHTERS IN CALIFORNIA COUNTY BATTLED 67 FIRES ON FOURTH OF JULY, SOME SPARKED BY FIREWORKS

Flash flooding will also be an issue with weightier pockets of rain in certain spots.

Severe weather should be expected on Tuesday across the Northern Plains.
(Fox News)

Scattered thunderstorms may also be possible across the Southeast along a stalled frontal boundary.

Scatted thunderstorms will also bring rain across the Southeast.

(Fox News)

In between the two systems, warm temperatures in the 80s and 90s will stretch from the Midwest right through to western New York and Pennsylvania.

The national forecast for July 7, 2020.

Critical fire weather out West

Elevated fire danger remains out West on Tuesday.

(Fox News)

Fire danger will soon be elevated within the Great Basin and interior West.

Temperatures remain warm, and conditions are dry with some gusty winds, leading to

Eye on the tropics

Across the tropics, things are quiet for now.

Forecasters are keeping their eye on a system that may develop off the Southeast coast.

(Fox News)

We’ll watch a location of low pressure within the Southeast, which could potentially develop along the Southeast Coast within the next couple of days.

