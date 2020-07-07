Severe thunderstorms target Northern Plains as critical fire danger lingers out West

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) says that the enhanced danger of severe storms is possible across Montana and into the western portions of the Dakotas.

Flash flooding will also be an issue with weightier pockets of rain in certain spots.

Scattered thunderstorms may also be possible across the Southeast along a stalled frontal boundary.

In between the two systems, warm temperatures in the 80s and 90s will stretch from the Midwest right through to western New York and Pennsylvania.

Critical fire weather out West

Fire danger will soon be elevated within the Great Basin and interior West.

Temperatures remain warm, and conditions are dry with some gusty winds, leading to

Eye on the tropics

Across the tropics, things are quiet for now.

We’ll watch a location of low pressure within the Southeast, which could potentially develop along the Southeast Coast within the next couple of days.