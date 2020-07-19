Severe thunderstorms rock northern Michigan, tornado in Wisconsin causes damage

“Big severe thunderstorms,” Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz said Sunday on “Fox & Friends Weekend.” “Actually a couple of tornadoes on the ground just outside of Minneapolis.”

SUMMER HEAT WAVE SPREADS INTO NORTHEAST, OVER 115 MILLION UNDER ALERTS FROM STIFLING CONDITIONS

According to the SPC, one tornado touched down in Pierce County, Wis., about five miles north-northeast of Prescott. Large trees were reported to be downed on a highway

In neighboring Minnesota, a family’s home caught fire in Blaine after a lightning strike as the storms moved through the area. Fire officials told FOX9 the incident happened around 6:20 p.m.

The family was on the top floor of the building shortly before the lightning strike, but had moved down toward the basement after a tornado warning was issued, fire officials said. All were able to escape the building.

Minnesota residents were warned of severe weather conditions on Saturday, including storms and frequent lightning.

Video shot by Tami Vogel shows heavy rain and flashes of lightning.

Further east, strong storms blasted Northern Michigan late Saturday, snapping trees and bringing down power lines.

Storm reports said high winds caused the end of a historic train depot in the town of Petoskey to collapse.

“It was very scary,” Jennifer Shorter, the owner of Grandpa Shorter’s gift shop in Petoskey, told Mlive.com. “The tree (branches) were hitting the windows.”

HEAT WAVES HAVE BECOME MORE FREQUENT AND INTENSE IN MOST OF THE WORLD SINCE 1950S: STUDY

One person in Presque Isle sustained two broken ribs after trees fell on his trailer at Onaway State Park, according to an SPC storm report.

The storms were fueled by a cold front interacting with stifling heat and humidity that stretches from the Central Plains to the Northeast.

The SPC said the risk of severe weather remains on Sunday for the eastern Great Lakes and into the Ohio valley.

“This is going to be a system that shifts to the east a bit today so you might see some more storms moving across Michigan into Ohio and Indiana,” Klotz said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

Large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding and tornadoes will all be possible on Sunday across the region.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The cold front is forecast to stall over the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley late Monday into Tuesday, bringing the threat of showers and thunderstorms that could pack heavy downpours.