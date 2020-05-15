Severe storms with isolated tornadoes are likely across the Northeast Friday

The worst of the storms is likely to an space northwest of New York City, across southern New York and western Massachusetts.
Storms will start to construct early to mid-afternoon.
Still, the stronger thunderstorms are extra likely as the afternoon and night advance.
The major threats might be damaging winds; nonetheless, as the ambiance turns into extra unstable, the threat for isolated tornadoes will increase.
The Southern Plains will see storms once more
Just days after a wave of storms moved via the Southern Plains, another set of severe weather is due. This is the place you anticipate extreme storms to fireside up this time of the 12 months, extra so than the Northeast.
Storms are likely to develop early across Kansas on Friday. By the afternoon, storms will return to Texas and Oklahoma. This space is the place damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are attainable.
There can also be a small threat space across the Central High Plains. The risk there’s largely for hail and a few wind gusts.