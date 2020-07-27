Severe storms topple tree onto Atlanta home | News

ATLANTA (CBS46)– Afternoon storms left downed trees throughout Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

Atlanta’s Lawton Street was struck especially hard, where homeowners discovered a number of trees had actually been ripped down.

Along Northside Drive, one tree harmed ahome Neighbors in the location explained the storm as fast, however loud. “I was sitting outside doing some painting on the front porch and I heard this loud sound, and I saw all the wind go one way and then I ran in the house and did not know what happened,” described Atlanta local Jason Kelly.