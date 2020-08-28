Severe storms possible in Washington, D.C., from former Hurricane Laura Saturday

The highest chance of severe storms with damaging winds will be north and northeast of the District, but storms with heavy downpours and lightning could affect much of the area.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe storms but not guaranteed. Stay alert. If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, it means a severe storm is imminent, and you should seek shelters indoors.

Thunderstorms, some of which may be severe, are predicted for parts of the Washington region both Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s storms, developing as soon as mid- to late afternoon in our northern areas, are the result of the combination of steamy air and a broad zone of low pressure over the region. The biggest threat of severe storms with damaging winds will be north and northeast of the District, but numerous storms with heavy downpours are possible throughout the region Friday evening.

On Saturday, the remnants of former hurricane Laura will zip through the region, bringing rain and storms. It will not rain all day but, between the morning and evening, there may be a period with heavy storms that could contain strong winds and, perhaps, an isolated tornado or two. Conditions will rapidly improve Saturday night and Sunday.

Friday’s storm threat