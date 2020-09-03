‘Severe Revenge’: New Iranian board game revolves around avenging Soleimani killing – Armenian News

An Iranian video gaming business has actually launched a board game based upon avenging killed Revolutionary Guards leader Qassem Soleimani, for individuals ages 10 and up.

The game, called “Severe Revenge,” initially came out in February and was made by Iran Bazi, an Iranian video gaming business, Al Arabiya reports.

The game revolves around avenging Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the abroad arms of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He was eliminated in a United States airstrike at Baghdad’s global airport on January 3.

“Severe Revenge is a family brain teaser game about taking revenge against terrorist America so that families, youth and teens can spend their time and energy fighting the enemy even while relaxing and having fun,” Iran Bazi states about the game on its site.

The game appropriates for anybody aged 10 and above, Iran Bazi stated on its site.