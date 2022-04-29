Today, the leader of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan made a speech before the traditional awareness-raising activities, saying that the result of the struggle depends on everyone. “A march has started from Gyumri, which is very crowded, several thousand people have got up and come here walking from Gyumri. “Recently, our friends started a march around the statue of Aram Manukyan and the march of thousands is moving through the center of Yerevan.”

Vanetsyan suggested going through Tumanyan, Mashtots, Sayat-Nova, Khanjyan streets during today’s march and uniting with the other participants in Khanjyan. He urged in advance not to give in to provocations. “People who fight, bring aggression, have nothing to do with our movement.”

He urged. “Armenians, join so that tomorrow you can look into the eyes of your children, your grandchildren. Young people, unite to live in a country where it is safe to plan your future. This movement belongs to all Armenians who love Armenia and Artsakh. ”

Tomorrow Vanetsyan will give a press conference and inform about the 3rd decisive stage. Tens of thousands of people promised Vanetsyan that the day would be announced as a decisive stage, and that a large number would take to the streets. Vanetsyan urged not to plan any work starting from May 1 at 15:30.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN