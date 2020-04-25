Several states starting to reopen this weekend

Governors across the country decide how to input restrictions, as several states in the US begin to open businesses this weekend. The stay at home orders in Georgia issued due to the coronavirus pandemic were to be lifted on 30th April. However, Gov. Brian Kemp has decided to allow businesses like gyms and salons to open from Friday.

Even Oklahoma allowed salons and personal health care businesses to resume on Friday. The state has also given orders to the hospitals to begin elective surgeries. Gov. Bill lee of Tennessee, informs its citizens that orders will only be lifted when it hits the expiry date of 30th April. Although he allowed state parks and restaurants to open up with low capacity.

Several other states have started to lift up the stay-at-home orders and are going to issue “safer at home” orders.

Source