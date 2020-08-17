Several states considering legal action against Trump administration over USPS and mail-in voting

At least a half lots states consisting of Colorado, North Carolina and Virginia are stated to be examining their legal choices against the administration.
“We’re considering all options, including legal options against the President and the postmaster general,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold informed CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday.
“There are a lot of barriers being put up from the administration — whether that’s trying to force Americans to risk their very lives to cast a ballot, to meddling with the Post Office, sabotaging the way we deliver mail, to falsehoods and lies about vote by mail,” Griswold stated on AC360 onFriday “So, I just think it’s so important that every elected official, every elections official and every American citizen start sounding the alarm. The rhetoric coming out of the White House is something that you hear under dictatorships, not in the United States. We have to act. We cannot allow him to tilt this election.”
The Post likewise reported that the states associated with conversations anticipate to reveal legal action early today, according to several individuals associated with the talks.
A handful of state authorities made their ideas understood on Twitter this weekend.
- “Trump is trying to weaken this election– …