Several states considering legal action against Trump administration over USPS and mail-in voting

At least a half lots states consisting of Colorado, North Carolina and Virginia are stated to be examining their legal choices against the administration.

The Washington Post initially reported that attorney generals of the United States from Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Washington state and North Carolina, to name a few, are talking about possibly signing up with forces to take legal action against the Trump administration.

“We’re considering all options, including legal options against the President and the postmaster general,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold informed CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday.

“There are a lot of barriers being put up from the administration — whether that’s trying to force Americans to risk their very lives to cast a ballot, to meddling with the Post Office, sabotaging the way we deliver mail, to falsehoods and lies about vote by mail,” Griswold stated on AC360 onFriday “So, I just think it’s so important that every elected official, every elections official and every American citizen start sounding the alarm. The rhetoric coming out of the White House is something that you hear under dictatorships, not in the United States. We have to act. We cannot allow him to tilt this election.”