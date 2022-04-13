On April 13, a photo was spread on social networks, in which the letter Z was depicted in the colors of the Russian flag near the monument “We are our mountains” (“Statue of Grandma and Grandpa”) in Artsakh. It is the symbol of the Russian operation in Ukraine.

📹: CivilNet:The team from Stepanakert visited the area of ​​the monument and found out that the flag had been removed.

Անձ The person selling souvenirs on the spot reported that several people posted the flag in the morning, painted it, and then removed it.

Video as of 12:30 p.m.