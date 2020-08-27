Several people handcuffed during homeless protest in Denver

DENVER (KDVR)– Several people were detained during homeless demonstrations in Denver Wednesday early morning after a run-in with cops.

The protest was taking place during a sweep in the location of Park Avenue and Stout Street.

Denver cops state the department’s homeless outreach group was dealing with several other firms to assist those experiencing homelessness when they were satisfied by agitators “hostile agitators.”

“One individual who threatened to use a skateboard as a weapon against officers was arrested when attempting to do so,” cops stated. “Three other agitators – two men and one woman – were arrested for investigation of Interference with Police Authority for interfering in the arrest. Following the arrests, officers discovered three baseball bats in a bag carried by one of the men arrested for Interference.”

Police informed FOX31’s Vicente Arenas they are examining the possibility that a few of the agitators from Wednesday’s homeless sweep were likewise included in the violence and destruction that happened Saturday night in the location around Denver Police Headquarters.

Denver cops stated an evaluation of the officers’ actions Wednesday will be performed due to the fact that pepper balls and pepper spray were utilized. The department stated this is basic in usage of force …