Several houses in border village Aygepar reconstructed after Azerbaijani shelling – Panorama

Several houses in Aygepar village of Tavush province that were seriously harmed throughout the current military actions by Azerbaijani forces have actually been totallyreconstructed Tavush Province Governor Hayk Chobanyan explored the village on Saturday and published on Facebook pictures of the restoration works. It is kept in mind that Aygepar village suffered the most throughout the current attacks.

Along with the restoration works of the houses, restoration of the village roadways are underway, the Governor notified.