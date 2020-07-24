Several citizens protest outside Russian Embassy in Armenia – Panorama

A group of individuals, mainly Russian citizens, staged a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Armenia on Friday, requiring that they be enabled to take a trip to Russia.

The protesters mention the Russian Embassy has actually declined to assist them. They provided a letter to the embassy, threating to head to the Bagratashen border checkpoint if the issue stops working to be fixed by July 30.

Human rights activist Davit Harutyunyan informed press reporters that the Russian Embassy personnel is self- separated and has actually neglected the citizens’ call for assistance. He stated that individuals are signed up to buy airline company tickets however are informed that there are no complimentary seats any longer.

“Information is conveyed to some private offices early, tickets are sold out, and ordinary people are left without tickets,” he stated.

According to the human rights activist, the citizens are neglected by the Russian Embassy and the Armenian authorities. “These individuals should be appreciated so that they want to go back to Armenia once again,” he included.

One of the protesters stated he showed up in Armenia in February and has actually been not able to go back to Russian since as the coronavirus pandemic has actually triggered border closure.

“We have rented a house but are running out of money to pay for it. We have almost ended up on the street with no source of living. I keep coming here every day, but there is no answer, no one is willing to meet us,” the protester stated.