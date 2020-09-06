Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Boats partly immersed from the big wakes of a flotilla of fans of U.S. President Donald Trump, float in distress throughout a boat parade on Lake Travis



2/5

(Reuters) – A boat parade in assistance of U.S. President Donald Trump crowded Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday, producing waves and choppy waters that led at least 4 boats to sink and others to crash into rocks, regional authorities stated, including that nobody was injured.

“That was truly an exceptional number of boats,” stated Kristen Dark, public details officer for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputies patrol thelake “Several of the boats did sink.”

Lake Travis is a tank on the Colorado river that is a popular area for boating, fishing, swimming and other leisure activities.

Dark stated extra officers had actually been released provided expectations that the “Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade” would increase the variety of vessels on the water, however that they still got a a great deal of distress signal.

“When they all started moving at once it generated wakes,” Dark stated.

The occasion had actually been promoted on Facebook (NASDAQ:-RRB-, requiring boats of “all shapes and sizes” to get involved and for owners to embellish their vessels in “patriotic …