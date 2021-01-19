Quite a few Wall Street brokerages have been predicting the stocks of APD to post an EPS of $2.19 for the present quarter. According to a singular report published by Zacks, two of the investment analysts covering the firm have already provided estimates into the quarterly earnings of the chemical firm in question. The ball has been rolled at an EPS of $2.15, and it comes to a stop at $2.26. The company did post an EPS of $2.14 the previous year, so it indicates a positive growth rate over the year at a rate of 2.3%. APD is definitely going to publish its next quarterly results on the 4th of February.

The Quarterly Earnings Of APD

The stocks of APD went ahead and posted their previous quarterly data on the 16th of November. The company involved in the manufacture of basic materials had reported an EPS of around $2.19 for that quarter, which missed out on the consensus estimate of $2.21. The revenue statement of the firm over the quarter was $2.32 billion, which was significantly more than the analyst estimate. The company had a 15.48% return on its equity, along with a 21.30% net margin.

APD shares traded on Monday at $0.66, where they touched close to $286.91. The company enjoyed a 3.43 quick ratio, along with a 3.59 current ratio. The moving average price of the company over a course of 50-days was $273.97, while the moving average price of the company over a period of 200-days was $283.88. The market cap of APD was $63.42 billion, with a 33.79 PE ratio, and a 3.67 PEG ratio. The year low of the company was $167.43, with the counterpart fixed at $327.89.