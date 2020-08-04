Several activists detained as tensions over Amulsar rise – Panorama

A group of activists opposing the Amulsar cash cow operation were detained on Tuesday as clashes emerged in between them and law enforcement officer.

The protectors of Amulsar obstructed the only roadway resulting in the resort town of Jermuk after Lydian Armenia eliminated their mobile cabins from the land, which the business declares, is its own in the evening.

The circumstance stays tense at the minute. Police officers prompt the activists to open the roadway, while the latter continue shouting, “Amulsar will remain a mountain”.

Among the detainees were likewise ecologists, in specific, Vahagn Varagyan from the Green Future ecological motion.