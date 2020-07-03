Seven reasons to wear a mask this July 4 weekend (opinion)

Masks save yourself lives. One study compared death rates across 198 countries and found that those countries with cultural norms or government policies supporting mask-wearing in public places had . One study compared death rates across 198 countries and found that those countries with cultural norms or government policies supporting mask-wearing in public places had lower per-capita mortality rates than countries that did not. Consistent with one of these findings, a recent update to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model forecasts that more than 23,500 lives could be saved by October 1 if 95% of individuals in the US wore masks.

Masks can help organizations stay open. People face a higher threat of infection once they are indoors — an essential consideration as businesses are trying to reopen. One compelling example illustrates how universal mask-wearing can protect employees and clients, even when they're in close proximity. In late May, two hair stylists in Missouri who have been infected with the coronavirus came in close contact with 140 clients . Despite fears of an outbreak, none of these contacts tested positive. What might have made a big difference? The two hair stylists wore masks, as did all their clients. Local health officials credit the use of protective gear with preventing a potential outbreak.

Masks lower your risk when traveling. It can be impossible to maintain a safe distance from other people if you are flying or traveling by train or bus. In these situations, masks are essential to protect your self and others from getting infected. It’s risky to travel these days, particularly as cases spike around the world, but in the event that you absolutely have to, the single most significant thing you can certainly do to protect yourself among others while traveling is to wear a mask.

Masks protect essential workers. More than . More than 90,000 health care workers have now been infected and 500 have died from Covid-19 in america. Countless other individuals who work in mass transit, grocery stores, delivery services along with other vital industries have succumbed to herpes. Without crucial workers, who’re often from communities of color, the disruption to our lives and economy would certainly have been much worse. The simple act of wearing a mask while in public honors their sacrifice by showing that you worry about their health. It could be the least we could do.

Masks might help us progress as a country. As other countries like South Korea and Taiwan have shown, universal mask-wearing is amongst the simplest, best measures we could take to keep the virus at bay and help our economy thrive again. This July 4, if you’re feeling patriotic or nostalgic for the way things were, wearing a face mask is one easy way you can help the nation fight this virus.