Seven reasons to wear a mask this July 4 weekend (opinion)

Masks protect you and your family and friends
. Though it is possible to get Covid-19 by touching a contaminated surface or object after which touching the mouth area, nose or eyes, it’s now clear that this is not the primary way
that the coronavirus spreads. The virus primarily spreads through close contact with an infected individual via respiratory droplets which are emitted while coughing, sneezing, singing, laughing, talking, and even just breathing. Wearing a face mask is one of the most readily useful ways for infected individuals to keep those droplets contained
, and for many who are healthier, a mask can also offer some protection from breathing them in.
In one review article published in the Lancet last month, researchers analyzed 172 studies from 16 countries to better understand the consequences of physical distancing, face masks, and eye protection. Face masks were shown to reduce the risk of infection
from about 17% to 3%. In another study, researchers discovered that a cough emitted without mask traveled up to 12 feet. With a stitched mask made from two layers of quilting fabric, however, droplets traveled only 2.5 inches
from the face area. Because people can spread the virus before they know they are infected, it is best for everyone to wear a mask in the presence of other folks.
Masks slow the spread.
The US is in the midst of a dangerous resurgence of Covid-19 that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious illness expert, said
could lead to up to 100,000 new cases a day. At least 23 states have already paused reopening plans and eight states
have record numbers of new cases. What can we do? Between April 8 and May 15, states that mandated face masks in public saw a greater decline
in daily Covid-19 growth rates than states that didn’t. An estimated 230,000 to 450,000 infections were likely prevented by these mandates.
Masks save yourself lives
. One study compared death rates across 198 countries and found that those countries with cultural norms or government policies supporting mask-wearing in public places had lower per-capita mortality rates
than countries that did not. Consistent with one of these findings, a recent update to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model forecasts that more than 23,500 lives
could be saved by October 1 if 95% of individuals in the US wore masks.
Masks can help organizations stay open.
People face a higher threat of infection once they are indoors — an essential consideration as businesses are trying to reopen. One compelling example illustrates how universal mask-wearing can protect employees and clients, even when they’re in close proximity. In late May, two hair stylists in Missouri who have been infected with the coronavirus came in close contact with 140 clients
. Despite fears of an outbreak, none of these contacts tested positive. What might have made a big difference? The two hair stylists wore masks, as did all their clients. Local health officials credit the use of protective gear with preventing a potential outbreak.
Masks lower your risk when traveling. It can be impossible to maintain a safe distance from other people if you are flying or traveling by train or bus. In these situations, masks are essential to protect your self and others from getting infected. It’s risky to travel these days, particularly as cases spike around the world, but in the event that you absolutely have to, the single most significant thing you can certainly do to protect yourself among others while traveling is to wear a mask.
Masks protect essential workers
. More than 90,000 health care workers
have now been infected and 500 have died from Covid-19 in america. Countless other individuals who work in mass transit, grocery stores, delivery services along with other vital industries have succumbed to herpes. Without crucial workers, who’re often from communities of color, the disruption to our lives and economy would certainly have been much worse. The simple act of wearing a mask while in public honors their sacrifice by showing that you worry about their health. It could be the least we could do.
Masks might help us progress as a country. As other countries like South Korea and Taiwan have shown, universal mask-wearing is amongst the simplest, best measures we could take to keep the virus at bay and help our economy thrive again. This July 4, if you’re feeling patriotic or nostalgic for the way things were, wearing a face mask is one easy way you can help the nation fight this virus.
Source link
Post Views: 9