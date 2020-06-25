Seven pivotal moments from AOC’s first term in Congress

Following her stunning primary challenge win against a former Democratic powerhouse in 2018, progressive New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has emerged among the most influential political figures in the usa.

She is poised to win re-election in 2020 after handily defeating moderate Democratic challengers in her district, representing a lot more than 700,000 people in Queens and the Bronx.

In office, the 30-year-old congresswoman has co-signed hundreds of bits of legislation and amplified progressives nationwide on her behalf growing platforms, though her influence has resonated globally.





After campaigning for Bernie Sanders in 2016, she became a vital endorsement for the Vermont senator’s 2020 presidential run.

Here are several pivotal moments from the congresswoman’s freshman term.

‘Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too’

Republican smear attempts began well before AOC’s arrival in Congress, counting on conservative media and racist tropes to try and undermine her “inexperience” in office.

On your day she was sworn in as the nation’s youngest person in Congress, one poster’s make an effort to embarrass her included a 30-second video of her dancing on a roof while in college.

“Here is America’s favourite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is,” the post said, claiming that the viral footage was from a “high school video of ‘Sandy’ Ocasio-Cortez”. The right frequently used her nickname against her in an attempt to undermine her ethnicity.





In response, she shared a video of her dancing outside her new office set to Edwin Starr’s “War”.

“I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous,” she wrote on Twitter. “Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too!”

The original clip — in which AOC and classmates recreate dances from The Breakfast Club — was remixed by supporters, and her response video was immortalised as a go-to reaction gif.

Green New Deal

A month after she entered office, AOC introduced a measure with Senator Ed Markey to offer a framework for an ambitious vision of America’s environmental policy.

The Green New Deal’s nonbinding resolution, framed as a moral governing document to combat and prevent devastation from the climate crisis, also became an urgent campaign issue in 2020, as progressives and mass movements of young people challenge Washington to embrace its goals.

In March, she slammed Republican members of Congress who called the Green New Deal an “elitist” plan since the GOP instantly dismissed it as very costly.

“One year ago I was waitressing at a taco shop in downtown Manhattan,” she responded. “I just got health insurance for the first time a month ago. This is not an elitist issue. This is a quality of life issue. You want to tell people that their concern and their desire for clean air and clean water is elitist? Tell that to the kids of the South Bronx who are suffering from the highest rates of childhood asthma in the country … People are dying. This should not be a partisan issue.”

As for the cost, “we’re going to pay for this whether we pass a Green New Deal or not,” she said. “Because as towns and cities go underwater, as wildfires ravage our communities, we are going to pay. And we’re either going to decide if we’re going to pay to react, or if we’re going to pay to be proactive.”

Michael Cohen

It was often hard for members of Congress to resist largely repetitive grandstanding and outrage in committees reviewing allegations facing the president and his allies through the Russia scandal and impeachment investigation.

But it had been the congresswoman’s pointed, stone-faced four-minute grilling in February 2019 that forced the president’s former attorney Michael Cohen to call names — under oath — of these involved in his scheme to buy years of dirt on the president from tabloids. She also forced him to call people associated with the president’s finances, pursuing his so-called strategy of inflating the values of his assets to insurance firms while deflating their value to the us government to limit his tax liabilities.

She explicitly asked Cohen: “Did the president ever inflate his assets to an insurance company?”

“Yes,” that he responded.

“Who else knows that the president did this?” she asked. Mr Cohen gave the names of three top Trump organisation executives, Allen Weisselberg, Ron Lieberman and Matthew Calamari.

“Where would the committee find more information on this?” she asked. “Do you think we need to review his financial statements and tax returns to compare them?”

Mark Zuckerberg

Lawmakers have scrutinised Facebook for the 2016 election controversies, safe harbour for white supremacists and other hate groups, and inability to avoid misinformation on the platform.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced a long time of questions from the House Financial Services Committee in October in the thing that was ostensibly testimony about the platform’s cryptocurrency project Libra.

AOC raked the Facebook chief through a few pointed questions about the platform’s policy about fact-checking political ads on the platform and his “dinner parties with far-right figures” and whether they influence his company’s policies, specially a conspiracy — supported by the president — that social media marketing censors conservatives.

“Do you see a potential problem here with a complete lack of fact-checking on political advertisements?” she asked.

He responded: “Congresswoman, I think lying is bad. I think if you were to run an ad that had a lie that would be bad. That’s different from it being — in our position, the right thing to prevent your constituents or people in an election from seeing that you had lied.”

“So you won’t take down lies or you will take down lies? It’s a pretty simple yes or no,” she responded.

“In most cases, in a democracy, I believe that people should be able to see for themselves what politicians that they may or may not vote for for themselves,” he said.

“You won’t take them down?” she replied. “You may flag that it’s wrong, but you won’t take it down?”

He said that “it depends on the context that it shows up.”

Detention centres on US-Mexico border

AOC and an abordnung of Democrats brought awareness of a humanitarian education crisis within the US-Mexico edge following a visit of a couple of Texas detention centres real estate people falsely accused of getting into the country with out legal agreement. The vacation followed reviews of fatalities of children in custody in addition to routine separating of households at the edge.

They arrived since ProPublica noted a shut down Facebook team with existing and previous US Customs and Border Patrol brokers shared humor about the fatalities of migrant workers in custody of the children and made negative comments concerning and discussed explicit photos of the congresswoman.

AOC railed from the “systemic cruelty” in addition to inhumane problems at the companies, where females were needed to drink from toilets simply because they lacked use of water.

“I see why CBP officers were being so physically & sexually threatening towards me,” she stated. “Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets.”

But “it’s not just the kids,” the girl said. “It’s everyone. People drinking out of toilets, officers laughing in front of members Congress. … I brought it up to their superiors. They said ‘officers are under stress & act out sometimes.’ No accountability.”

#WeGotOurBlock

AOC returned on her district residence amid typically the coronavirus outbreak, which has emaciated her neighbourhoods as New York surfaced as a Covid-19 epicentre. She was the just Democrat in order to vote in opposition to a $484 million government relief bundle that the girl argued had been too good to businesses rather than recently unemployed Americans, essential employees and local authorities bracing with regard to significant produces to their finances as they react to a growing public welfare crisis.

But her #WeGotOurBlock campaign offering mutual support toolkits expanded a kind of individual and concrete governing seldom seen in modern national politics, to help Americans buy in addition to deliver food, pharmacies as well as other necessities in building up help in neighbourhoods across the ALL OF US.

Instagram Live

AOC has provided regular political schooling and question-and-answer sessions about social media, transmitted on Instagram Live in addition to reaching huge numbers of people at a time.

She has an massive number of supporters — practically 4.7 million about Instagram (and another 650,000 on her behalf official congressional account) in addition to another seven.4 mil on Twitter — in addition to she’s between a small number of politicians that are actually able for their services.

But her improvised live periods provide an unusual, unscripted view into politics life in a way of which feels genuine to young adults using the systems.