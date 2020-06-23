Seven more Pakistan players test positive for coronavirus ahead of England tour | Cricket News





Mohammad Hafeez is one of seven additional players to have examined positive for coronavirus

Seven more Pakistan players within the squad to tour England have examined positive for coronavirus, taking the full quantity to 10.

Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz have been revealed to have contracted Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Shadab Khan, Haider Ali and Haris Rauf examined positive after being screened in Rawalpindi over the weekend – all 10 players will not journey with the squad when it leaves for Manchester on Sunday.

Pakistan are on account of play three Test matches and as many T20Is in England in August and September and Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan says the positive assessments haven’t derailed these plans.

Shadab Khan (left) has additionally contracted coronavirus

Khan mentioned: “The tour to England may be very a lot on observe and the aspect will depart as per schedule on 28 June. Fortunately, all of the first-choice red-ball squad, barring Mohammad Rizwan, are destructive, which suggests they’ll begin coaching and practising instantly after they’ve been examined and given the all clear once they arrive in England.

“In the meantime, [head coach] Misbah-ul-Haq is reviewing the coaching schedule in England and is firming up plans for reserve players to be examined as a backup.

“The recent positive tests of some of the fittest athletes, who had not shown any symptoms, clearly reflect the danger this virus possesses.

Wasim Khan says Pakistan’s tour of England stays ‘very a lot on observe’

“As regards the players, who have tested positive, we will continue to monitor and support them, including conducting antibody tests, and as soon as they test negative, they will be flown to join the squad in England.

“At the second, they’ve been suggested to enter self-isolation in order that they not solely get well rapidly but additionally stop their different relations from being contaminated.”

More to observe.