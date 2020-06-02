Seven go to post for Coronation Cup at Newmarket | Racing News

Ghaiyyath tops a choose subject of seven for Friday’s Hurworth Bloodstock Coronation Cup at Newmarket – the primary British Group One in 2020.

The 12-furlong contest has been switched from its common dwelling at Epsom due to the affect of the coronavirus shutdown on the common calendar, nevertheless it has nonetheless drawn a top-class line-up.

Ghaiyyath, who’s skilled by Charlie Appleby, was a 14-length winner of a German Group One final yr and after disappointing within the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, he bounced again with a cold win at Meydan in February.

The cancelled Sheema Classic had been his goal, however the 126-rated runner will get his probability to shine now.

Ghaiyyath faces some stiff competitors, although – not least from high stayer Stradivarius, who drops again in journey for John Gosden.

He has bagged a £1million bonus in every of the final two seasons for his staying exploits and has a hat-trick within the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot as his big-race goal after this prep run.

The six-year-old had been on a 10-race successful streak earlier than struggling a slender defeat on Champions Day at Ascot on his closing begin final time period.

Aidan O’Brien has two contenders in final yr’s Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck, who failed to strike in 5 subsequent runs final time period, and the Epsom fourth Broome.

Defoe received the Coronation Cup for Roger Varian in 2019 and is again to defend his title, whereas David Simcock’s Canadian International winner Desert Encounter and the Andrew Balding-trained Alounak full the sector.