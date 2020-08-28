Seven Games Postponed On Thursday

6:23 PM: Tonight’s video game in between the Marlins and Mets will not be played. As passed on by a number of press reporters, gamers on both groups participated in an effective symbolic minute, with Mets gamers taking their normal positions in the field and the other Mets and Marlins gamers standing outside their dugouts. After a 42-second minute of silence in honor of Jackie Robinson, all gamers tipped and waved their caps at one another prior to leaving the field, with a Black Lives Matter tee shirt left atop home base.

5:41 PM: The video game in between the Orioles and Rays will likewise not be played. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times (Twitter website) was amongst those to keep in mind the absence of regular pregame activity in between the 2 clubs, and devices being evacuated from both dugouts.

5:06 PM: Tonight’s video game in between the Rockies and Diamondbacks has actually likewise been postponed, according to Bob Nightengale of U.S.A. Today (Twitter link).

3:51 PM: Players on the Nationals and Phillies jointly chose to hold off tonight’s video game, according to a Phillies media release.



3:21 PM: The Red Sox have actually chosen not to play their video game versus the Blue Jays this evening, Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe reports (via Twitter).

3:04 PM: Tonight’s video game in between the Twins and Tigers will likewise be postponed, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman (Twitter link). …