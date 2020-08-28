Settlers set Palestinian car on fire – Middle East Monitor

A group of severe conservative settlers vandalised the Palestinian town of Asira Al-Qibiliya, based in the south of Nablus city in the inhabited West Bank, for the 2nd time within a month in a presumed hate criminal activity, reported Wafa news firm.

Residents of Asira Al-Qibliya discovered a harmed automobile that was set on fire and racist mottos requiring the ethnic cleaning of Arabs graffitied on a neighboring wall.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian authorities in charge of the settlements file in the northern West Bank, informed Wafa that a group of Israeli settlers slipped into the town in middle of the night, torched an automobile owned by a regional resident, Abdul-Qader Asayrah, and graffitid racists mottos requiring the ethnic cleaning of Arabs.

A wall was likewise discovered scattered with the expression “Jewish blood isn’t cheap”– a motto frequently utilized by conservative settlers.

Rights group Yesh Din stated the car came from a household and was set alight while they oversleeped their house close by.

Attacks, attacks and acts of vandalism are regularly performed on Palestinian towns and towns in the Israeli- inhabited West Bank both by unlawful settlers and soldiers.

According to the Times of Israel, previously this month, homeowners of Asira …