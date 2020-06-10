Settler convicted of murdering Dawabsheh family faces multiple life sentences – Middle East Monitor

Prosecutors in Israel have requested for the heaviest potential sentence for a Jewish settler convicted of killing a Palestinian couple and their child in an arson assault that additionally left their four-year-old son scarred for life, the Times of Israel has reported.

Lod District Court has been requested to condemn Amiram Ben-Uliel to a few life sentences for setting hearth to the Dawabsheh family dwelling within the occupied West Bank village of Duma in July 2015. Ben-Uliel was discovered responsible final month of three counts of homicide, two counts of tried homicide, two counts of arson and conspiracy to commit a racially motivated crime.

“We demand three life sentences,” family lawyer Omar Khamayseh informed Al-Jazeera, “in addition to an extra 40 years in prison for the settler, as well as compensation of 260,000 shekels [$75,400] for each of the three victims.”

Eighteen-month-old Ali Dawabsheh was burnt alive within the assault, and his dad and mom Saad and Riham died later of their accidents. Ali’s older brother, Ahmed, who was 4 on the time, survived however with 80 per cent burns. During the investigation into the blaze, proof was discovered that petrol bombs had been thrown right into a bed room to start out the fireplace.

The trial was attended by Nasr Dawabsheh, the murdered man’s brother. “We’ve suffered so much in the last five years with the court proceedings,” he informed Al-Jazeera. “We had to apply for permits to be present in the court, which has had some 70 sessions. It was our resolve and determination that got the case to reach the sentencing stage.”

Dawabsheh added that the sentence ought to act as a deterrent for different settlers to suppose twice earlier than attacking Palestinians. “On a personal level, though, the sentencing will not mean much to us, the Dawabsheh family. It will not bring back Saad or Riham or Ali. We don’t want another Dawabsheh case, and we don’t want another Palestinian child to go through the trauma that Ahmed is still suffering from.”